'Now we are at risk': Pep Guardiola on Manchester City's potential Champions League snub next season

Image Source : GETTY Manchester City face Everton at home in Boxing Day clash

Manchester City's poor campaign has reached the stage where the fans are doubting the team's potential qualification for the next season's UEFA Champions League. Manager Pep Guardiola also joined the fans to share his doubts about City missing out on a top-four finish ahead of the Boxing Day Premier League clash against Everton on Thursday.

The defending champions find themselves in the 7th position in the points table with just 27 points in 17 league games. The Citizens enter their game against Everton at Etihad with just one win in their last 12 overall matches and under tremendous pressure of slipping further down in the points table.

Winning the Premier League for the last four years in a row and qualifying for the Champions League for the 14 consecutive season, Manchester City now face a big challenge to finish in the top four this season. When asked about the prospect of a Champions League miss, the former Barcelona coach said it's a possibility.

Guardiola pointed out his previous statement about Manchester City's potential Champions League disqualification and how people laughed at his suggestion. Talking in the pre-match press conference, Guardiola added that his team is at risk of missing the UCL spot if they don't correct their mistakes in the upcoming games.

"When I said before, people laughed," said Guardiola. "They said, 'qualifying for the Champions League is not a big success'.

"But I know it because it happens with clubs in this country. They were dominant for many years and after they were many years not qualifying for the Champions League. The one team that has been in the Champions League for the past years has been Manchester City. Now we are at risk, of course we are. Definitely.

"For every club it is so important and if we are not winning games, we will be out. If we don't qualify it is because we don't deserve it, because we were not prepared and because we had a lot of problems and didn't solve them."

Manchester City last missed out on the top tier of European continental tournament way back in the 2010-11 season.