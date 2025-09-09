Nottingham Forest sack manager Nuno Espirito Santo Just three games into the new season, the 51-year-old Nuno Santo has parted ways with Nottingham Forest after a year and eight months in the role. The Portuguese's stint with the Forest was a highly successful one as he led the side to clinching a Europa League spot.

Nottingham Forest FC parted ways with manager Nuno Espirito Santo after a year and eight months in the job. The Club confirmed late Monday evening regarding relieving Nuno from his duties just three games into the new season. "Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach,” the club statement, released in the early hours of Tuesday morning, read.

“The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024-25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the club. As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”

Joining the club back in December 2023, replacing Steve Cooper, the 51-year-old Portuguese had a rather successful stint with the Nottingham club, taking it to the Europa League, eventually. Nuno first drove the Forest to safety in his first season at the helm and pushed for an unlikely Champions League qualification, having been in the top four for most of the season. Eventually, the side finished seventh and clinched a Conference League spot, before it got converted into a Europa League spot after UEFA demoted Crystal Palace.

Nuno's sudden exit came after his troubled relationship with the owner, Evangelos Marinakis, over the last couple of weeks. Nuno even referred to the souring relationship before the Premier League match against Crystal Palace in August, saying that it wasn't the same as before. "I cannot say that is the same, because it’s not the same. The reason behind it, I don’t know … I think everybody at the club should be together but it’s not the reality."

Ange Postecoglou, the Tottenham manager, who has been out of work since June, has been touted to replace Nuno in the role.