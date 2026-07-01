Norway knock Ivory Coast out of FIFA World Cup 2026 with narrow 2-1 victory

New Delhi:

Norway and Ivory Coast locked horns in the round of 32 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The two sides met at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, and it was Norway who managed to get the best of Ivory Coast, eliminating them from the tournament.

It is worth noting that Norway took the lead early in the game as Antonio Nusa scored a brilliant curler in the 39th minute of the clash. With Norway cruising throughout the game, their opponents maintained a goal-scoring threat, keeping the Norwegians on their toes.

The side finally managed to break through as Amad Diallo scored a fantastic goal in the 74th minute, making it 1-1. With Norway now looking for a goal, it was the brilliance of Erling Haaland that helped the side take the lead once more and eventually win the game 2-1 as well. With Norway having reached the round of 16 stage of the tournament, the side will be taking on Brazil in the next round as a massive encounter between the two sides awaits.

Norway head coach had backed his side to defeat Ivory Coast

Before the game against Ivory Coast, Norway head coach Ståle Solbakken took centre stage and talked about how Norway will need to be at their best and put in their best showing if they are looking to walk past Ivory Coast in the round of 32 clash.

"We probably need to step up a bit even though the Senegal match apart from the last 10-15 minutes, for us, was a perfect game. We’re well-prepared, we’ve done what we’re supposed to do, the guys are happy. We played games until late last night, everybody’s in a good mood, physically and mentally. We have no excuses,” Solbakken was quoted as saying by AOL.

"First of all, we have to match their physicality. They are maybe the most powerful team in the tournament. Their center backs, two of the three from midfield, the dynamic they have, they’re a very, very physical team, very strong,” he added.

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