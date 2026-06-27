NOR vs FRA FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Live action begins, France dominate Norway right from the go

Massachusetts:

France and Norway meet in a blockbuster Group I clash at the FIFA World Cup with contrasting priorities despite both sides arriving in strong form. While France have named a nearly full-strength starting XI, benching just their regular centre backs in pursuit of top spot, Norway have chosen to rotate heavily after already securing qualification for the Round of 32.

Didier Deschamps has resisted the temptation to rest his key players, signalling France's intent to finish the group stage on a high. Les Bleus have been among the tournament's most impressive teams, recording convincing victories over Senegal and Iraq while displaying their trademark balance between defensive discipline and attacking flair. With momentum crucial heading into the knockout rounds, France will view the fixture as an opportunity to underline their title credentials.

Norway, meanwhile, have taken a different approach. Head coach Stale Solbakken has made 10 changes to his starting lineup, with star striker Erling Haaland among the players rested. The Scandinavian side booked their place in the Round of 32 after defeating Iraq and edging Senegal in a thrilling encounter, allowing the coaching staff to prioritise player management over immediate results. The decision reflects Norway's long-term focus as they prepare for the more demanding knockout phase.

The contrasting team selections add an intriguing tactical dimension to the contest. France will look to dominate possession and maintain their perfect record, while Norway's reshuffled side will aim to prove the squad's depth against one of the tournament favourites. Although progression is already assured for Norway, the match remains significant. For France, it is a chance to secure first place in the group, while Norway will hope their fringe players can seize a rare opportunity and provide a stern test before the knockout rounds begin.