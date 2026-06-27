June 27, 2026
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  4. NOR vs FRA FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Live action begins, France dominate Norway right from the go
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NOR vs FRA FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Live action begins, France dominate Norway right from the go

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

France face Norway in a key Group I clash with top spot at stake. While Didier Deschamps has fielded a near full-strength XI, Norway have made 10 changes after sealing Round of 32 qualification, resting stars including Erling Haaland. Check live updates.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland
Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland Image Source : AFP
Massachusetts:

France and Norway meet in a blockbuster Group I clash at the FIFA World Cup with contrasting priorities despite both sides arriving in strong form. While France have named a nearly full-strength starting XI, benching just their regular centre backs in pursuit of top spot, Norway have chosen to rotate heavily after already securing qualification for the Round of 32.

Didier Deschamps has resisted the temptation to rest his key players, signalling France's intent to finish the group stage on a high. Les Bleus have been among the tournament's most impressive teams, recording convincing victories over Senegal and Iraq while displaying their trademark balance between defensive discipline and attacking flair. With momentum crucial heading into the knockout rounds, France will view the fixture as an opportunity to underline their title credentials.

Norway, meanwhile, have taken a different approach. Head coach Stale Solbakken has made 10 changes to his starting lineup, with star striker Erling Haaland among the players rested. The Scandinavian side booked their place in the Round of 32 after defeating Iraq and edging Senegal in a thrilling encounter, allowing the coaching staff to prioritise player management over immediate results. The decision reflects Norway's long-term focus as they prepare for the more demanding knockout phase.

The contrasting team selections add an intriguing tactical dimension to the contest. France will look to dominate possession and maintain their perfect record, while Norway's reshuffled side will aim to prove the squad's depth against one of the tournament favourites. Although progression is already assured for Norway, the match remains significant. For France, it is a chance to secure first place in the group, while Norway will hope their fringe players can seize a rare opportunity and provide a stern test before the knockout rounds begin.

 

Live updates :NOR vs FRA FIFA World Cup LIVE: Norway vs France Live Score, Tactical analysis, minute by minute commentary, Highlight

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  • 12:36 AM (IST)Jun 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    France absolutely dominating!

    France are dominating and how! They have launched multiple attacks so far as Norway have been lucky to keep the clean sheet so far. Kylian Mbappe is linling well with Michael Olise and that wull be key for France for the entire evening. 

  • 12:33 AM (IST)Jun 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What a start for France!

    In just 23 seconds, France created a fantastic chance to go forward. Captain Kylian Mbappe hit it on the post as the chance went begging. They keep hold of the possession for now. 

  • 12:32 AM (IST)Jun 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    We are live!

    Norway kickoff the first half. They are in their traditional red jersey, while France are playing in their away kit, which is light green in colour. 

  • 12:29 AM (IST)Jun 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Minute of silence!

    Both teams and the spectators maintain a one-minute silence for the victims of the recent tragic earthquake in Venezuela. 

  • 12:29 AM (IST)Jun 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Deschamps links with France squad

    A group of France supporters displayed a banner reading "Avec Toi Didier" ("With you Didier") in a show of solidarity with head coach Didier Deschamps. Deschamps returned to France following the death of his mother.

  • 12:25 AM (IST)Jun 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for the national anthems!

    Both teams have lined up for their national anthems. Norway sing first, followed by France. 

  • 12:22 AM (IST)Jun 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    France Playing XI:

    Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Lacroix, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Kone; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue; Kylian Mbappe

  • 12:21 AM (IST)Jun 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Norway Playing XI:

    Selvik; Aursnes, Falchener, Ostigard, Bjorkan; Berg, Thorstvedt, Aagaard; Bobb, Strand Larsen, Schjelderup

  • 12:19 AM (IST)Jun 27, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Good evening from Massachusetts!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between France and Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Both sides have already announced their playing XI as we are moments away from the kickoff. The winner of the match will finish as the league leaders. 

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