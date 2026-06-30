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  4. NOR vs CIV FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Erling Haaland in action as Norway aim to book RO16 ticket
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NOR vs CIV FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Erling Haaland in action as Norway aim to book RO16 ticket

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

The stage is set for one of the most exciting games in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Norway is taking on Ivory Coast in the round of 32 of the ongoing tournament as both sides are looking to book their ticket to the round of 16.

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland Image Source : AP
Arlington (Texas):

Norway and Ivory Coast are locking horns in the round of 32 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The two sides are meeting at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, and both sides will hope to put in a good showing. It is worth noting that Norway finished in second place in their group, winning two and losing one in the three games that they have played so far. They will hope to put in a good show against Ivory Coast and move into the round of 16 as well. 

As for Ivory Coast, the side finished behind Germany in Group E in second place. Winning two and lost one in the three matches that they have played so far. While taking on Norway could prove to be a huge task for the side, Ivory Coast will hope to put in a good show and hopefully cause an upset. 

 

 

Live updates :NOR vs CIV FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Erling Haaland in action as Norway aim to book RO16 ticket

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  • 10:00 PM (IST)Jun 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of yet another round of 32 clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026! Norway is taking on Ivory Coast at the Dallas Stadium as both sides hope to put in a good show.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Norway Ivory Coast Erling Haaland
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