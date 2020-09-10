Image Source : GETTY IMAGES No one can question Lionel Messi's attitude: Former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes

In the last couple of weeks the 'Lionel Messi transfer saga' highlights the football world. With the Argentine finally staying for one more season at Barcelona, some fans are questioning his attitude towards the club after explosive words against president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

“The management of the club led by Bartomeu is a disaster,” Messi said. "The truth is that there is no project at this club. They just plug holes as and when things happen. I would never go for a war against the club of my life. That's why I'm staying.” Messi earlier told Goal.

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes, who played alongside Messi during his time at the club, said that no one can question the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's attitude.

"No one can question Messi's attitude," Valdes told RAC1.

The former Spaniard also said he is happy that Messi is staying as Barcelona need him.

"I've been very sad to see some of the comments about him, but I'm happy he's staying and I hope he can continue to bring happiness to Barcelona, as the club need it."

Valdes further talked about his spell with Barcelona's Under-19 side as a coach in 2019.

"Barcelona is a club with a very rigid philosophy, whereas I'm a very dynamic coach," he said.

"I like to adapt to the players I have and give them freedom."At Barcelona, I just found people unwilling to change."

Meanwhile, Messi rejoined the rest of his Barcelona teammates at practice on Wednesday.

Messi had been practising separately from the group since returning to the club on Monday. He had not been with the squad since announcing he wanted to leave and then deciding to stay to avoid a legal dispute with Barcelona.

