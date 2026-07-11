Nico Williams exudes confidence as Spain defeat Belgium in FIFA WC 2026 quarter-finals

Arlington (Texas):

The stage is set for the 1st semi-final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Spain, after defeating Belgium in the quarter-final of the tournament, has set up a clash against 2018 champions France. The two sides are slated to take on each other at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 15.

It is worth noting that Spain took on Belgium in the quarter-final of the tournament and registered a 2-1 victory as Fabian Ruiz scored the first goal in the 30th minute, with Mikel Merino scoring the winner in the 88th minute.

Setting up a clash against France, who are one of the strongest teams in the tournament, Spain’s forward Nico Williams took centre stage and talked about how confident he was that Spain would be able to beat France in the upcoming clash.

"Of course, we've already defeated them twice, we want to do it again. They have a very strong team, but we have our own strengths. I think that for the neutral fans this match will be one that they will enjoy a lot. I hope it goes in our favour and its going to be a very good, very tough match. And we know how they're going to approach it,” Williams told reporters after the game.

Mikel Merino weighed in on scoring the winning goal

After the game, the scoring hero of the side, Mikel Merino, also came forward and talked about how unbelievable it was to him. It is worth noting that Merino helped Spain win the game against Portugal and scored the winner against Belgium as well.

"I don't even know what to say; I can't believe it myself. Doing it once, I thought it wouldn't happen again for a long time -- and here we are again. It feels surreal to come on as a substitute and help the team with a goal in two consecutive matches,” Merino said via ESPN.

Ahead of the game, it would be no easy task for Spain as they take on France. The likes of Mbappe, Olise, Doue, and Dembele are in impeccable form, and it could be interesting to see how the sides fare in the upcoming game.

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