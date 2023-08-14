Neymar set to join Al Hilal after PSG reach transfer deal; Brazilian star to earn a whopping amount

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY PSG have reached a deal to transfer Brazilian star Neymar to Al Hilal

All set and done! Brazilian football star Neymar Jr is set to move to Saudi Arabia after French club Paris Saint-Germain agreed the transfer of the 31-year-old forward to Al Hilal for a whopping fee of £86 million, a touch less than 100 million euros on Monday, August 14. According to French media, Neymar underwent his medical on Monday in Paris and is likely to be in Riyadh on Wednesday, August 16.

Neymar will play for Al Hilal on a two-year deal and the Brazilian star could earn 160 million euros ($175 million), as per Saudi state media. Neymar had joined the French club PSG in 2017 from Barcelona for a world record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($243 million). The Brazilian, who has 118 goals in 175 appearances for the French club, missed PSG's Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on Saturday, August 12 due to a viral infection. Neymar was contracted to stay with the club till 2025.

However, Neymar's time at PSG was hampered by injuries and reportedly he is no longer considered a key player in coach Luis Enrique's squad. Neymar missed several weeks in 2021 due to a ligament tear, which was the same issue that resulted in his absence from Copa America in 2019.

Several sources suggested that Neymar hoped to return to Barcelona on a loan agreement but the financial condition of the Spanish club tied their hands.

Al Hilal, the most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, has won 66 trophies and hold the record for most league (18) and Asian Champions League titles (4). Al Hilal had tried to sign PSG's Kyl;ian Mbappe before and had also reportedly approached Lionel Messi, who had become a free agent before joining Major League Scoccer's Inter Miami.

Neymar is expected to don number 10 shirt for Al Hilal in his first appearance for the club on Saturday, August 19 against Al Fayha.

