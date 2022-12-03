Neymar might return for Brazil against South Korea; Gabriel Jesus, Alex Telles ruled out

Follow us on Image Source : AP Neymar | File Photo

Neymar, in all probability, will train with Brazil on Saturday after Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles bowed out of the FIFA World Cup owing to injuries sustained during a game against Cameroon.

This will be Neymar's first session with the team after the game against Serbia where he injured his right ankle.

The Monday Wait

Brazil doctors said they will reevaluate the injury after the training session and decide whether Neymar will be available for Monday's match against South Korea in the round of 16.

Neymar looked fine as he accompanied his teammates at Lusail Stadium on Friday. He walked without a limp and briefly played with the ball without any visible issues. He could be seen jogging across the field on his way to the locker room after the match was over.

Neymar, seeking his first major title with Brazil, was forced out of the 2014 World Cup after hurting his back in the quarterfinals against Colombia. He didn't play in the 2019 Copa America because of another right ankle injury.

The Loss of Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus

Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus injured their right knees in the 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday, when Brazil coach Tite used a reserve squad as the five-time champions had already reached the round of 16.

Alex Telles made his debut in Brazil's second game, against Switzerland, after regular starter Alex Sandro got injured. Gabriel Jesus came off the bench in the first two matches.

It wasn't yet clear if the players would remain with the squad in Qatar despite not being able to play.

Right-back Danilo, who also missed Brazil's last two matches because of an ankle injury, was expected to train normally with the rest of the group Saturday. He was expected to be available for the match against South Korea.

Brazil is on a mission to win their first World Cup in two decades. They were knocked out by Belgium in Russia in 2018.

