Neymar left disappointed after Brazil snub, says 'Hey Ancelotti, what about me?' | WATCH

New Delhi:

Despite proving his mettle while playing for Santos this season, Neymar Jr. wasn’t called up for Brazil’s upcoming friendlies against France and Croatia. These are the last two international matches Brazil will play before the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is why the forward was desperate to get into the camp. However, head coach Carlo Ancelotti didn’t consider him once again, even when Rodrygo is ruled out.

Notably, Neymar was included in a provisional list, raising expectations about a potential return to the national setup. Nevertheless, he failed to make the cut. In a video released on his YouTube channel, Neymar documented the moments surrounding the squad announcement. The footage captured his immediate response following Ancelotti’s press conference, where he reacted with a mix of humour and disappointment upon realising he had not been selected.

"And what about me, Ancelotti? The list is out, and I'm not called up. Of course, I'm sad, but as I said, I'll always support the national team. It's all clear, I have to keep working to be ready if an opportunity arises,” Neymar said in the video.

It will be my last World Cup: Neymar

Despite the setback, Neymar made it clear that his commitment to the national side remains unchanged. He emphasised his intention to maintain form and stay prepared for any future opportunity with Brazil.

The 34-year-old also reflected on his international future, indicating that the next FIFA World Cup could mark the end of his journey on football’s biggest stage. With the tournament set to take place across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, Neymar acknowledged the significance of the occasion.

“Of course, it’s my last World Cup. I don’t know if it's my last year in the national team, but it's coming to an end, and we have to know that. I was always telling my friends and my family, enjoy it as much as you can. Keep watching the games because it will end, I can help the national team. I can help in any way. I know the qualities I have and the power I have on the field,” Neymar said.

"Obviously, I want to go to the World Cup. Obviously, this moves me. This past week, my name has been spoken a trillion times in the press and everywhere. I will do everything to play football. It doesn't matter if it's for Santos or for the Brazilian national team. I want to play well every game,” he added.

Also Read: