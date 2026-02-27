Neymar honours Vinicius, silences critics to push for spot in Brazil squad for FIFA World Cup

New Delhi:

Neymar returned to the scoresheet in emphatic fashion, as Santos edged Vasco da Gama 2-1 in the fourth round of the Brasileirão. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward opened the scoring in the 25th minute, celebrating with a corner-flag dance reminiscent of Vinícius Júnior’s Champions League celebrations against Benfica.

Vasco managed to level the score before halftime, but Neymar struck again in the second half to secure the win for Santos. After the match, Neymar addressed critics who have questioned both his form and his potential inclusion in Brazil’s upcoming men’s World Cup squad.

“Last week they said I was the worst player in the world. Today I scored two goals, and that's what matters. That's football. One day you're no good or you're 'retired'; the next, people say you have to go to the World Cup,” Neymar told SporTV.

“I'm dedicating myself and working to get in the best possible shape. This was my third game of the year and only my second full 90 minutes. I felt some cramping at the end, but that's just part of the process,” he added.

The victory was not without tension. Neymar was involved in a heated clash with Vasco midfielder Thiago Mendes, a player whose challenge in 2020 while Neymar was at PSG caused a serious injury. “He always wants to cause trouble and act tough. He already broke me once at PSG, and he threatened me again today. It's always the same with him," Neymar said.

Timely boost for Brazil

This brace represents Neymar’s first goals since December 2025, when he concluded the previous year with two strikes against Juventude. His performance provides a timely boost for Santos and reinforces his fitness prospects ahead of the World Cup, with Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti confirming that Neymar will be considered for selection if he remains fit.

Santos fans were able to celebrate the win despite the brief disruption, and the team now looks to build on the momentum from this victory as the Brasileirão season continues.