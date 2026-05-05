Neymar finds himself in trouble after Santos teammate accuses him of physical and verbal assault

New Delhi:

Star forward Neymar reportedly engaged in a heated clash with teammate Robinho Jr during training. The incident is believed to have occurred during a Sunday session, where a routine exchange between the two players escalated. It initially looked like a competitive moment during drills, but the matter soon turned tense, with others in the squad stepping in as tempers rose.

As per reports, the situation was triggered when Robinho Jr. managed to get past Neymar during play. The reaction that followed allegedly involved a trip, which then led to a heated confrontation between the two Santos players. The disagreement quickly intensified before teammates intervened.

Notably, the matter did not end on the training pitch. Robinho Jr. has since made serious allegations, accusing Neymar of physical misconduct and inappropriate language during the exchange. The teenager is understood to have been deeply affected and the episode has raised concerns within his camp.

Santos have responded by initiating a formal review. The club confirmed that its legal department is examining what took place on May 3, with further steps expected once the process is complete. The situation has also prompted action from the player’s representatives, who have reportedly issued an extrajudicial notice seeking accountability and assurances over safety.

There is growing uncertainty around how the situation could impact squad dynamics. Reports indicate that Robinho Jr. may even consider his future at the club depending on how the matter is resolved.

Neymar reaches out to Robinho Jr

In the aftermath of the incident, Neymar is said to have reached out privately to Robinho Jr. and his family in an attempt to smooth things over. Despite that effort, the issue remains unresolved for now.

Meanwhile, attention on the field continues. Neymar is still expected to be part of the squad for Santos’ upcoming Copa Sudamericana match against Deportivo Recoleta, as the club balances preparation with an ongoing internal investigation.

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