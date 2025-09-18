Newcastle United vs Barcelona: Where to watch UEFA Champions League clash in India? Newcastle United host Barcelona at St. James’ Park to kick off their Champions League 2025-26 campaigns. Both teams face injury woes, with Newcastle missing Wissa and Ramsay, while Barcelona is without Lamine Yamal, Gavi, ter Stegen, and Balde.

Newcastle United and Barcelona are set to kick off their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 campaigns with a highly anticipated clash at St. James’ Park on Thursday night. After missing out on Europe’s premier competition last season, Newcastle returns eager to make a strong impression. The Magpies struggled in their last Champions League outing during the 2023-24 season, finishing at the bottom of a challenging group that featured Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan.

Barcelona, meanwhile, arrives with high hopes to better their previous season’s performance when they reached the semifinals. Their journey ended heartbreakingly after a thrilling 6-7 extra-time loss to Inter Milan. The Catalan giants will be determined to go further this time around.

Both teams, however, face key injury setbacks ahead of the match. Newcastle will be without summer signings Yoanne Wissa and Jacob Ramsay, impacting their squad depth. Barcelona’s injury list is more extensive, missing young sensation Lamine Yamal, who has been pivotal for the side. Additionally, influential midfielder Gavi, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and defender Alejandro Balde are all sidelined, posing significant challenges for the visitors.

Newcastle, meanwhile, had a poor start to their Premier League campaign, amassing just five points in four matches. The exit of Alexander Isak has hurt them, and the North England club will hope to turn things around soon. Barcelona, on the other hand, are second on the points table, with 10 points from four matches.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona broadcast details

When is Newcastle United vs Barcelona match?

Newcastle United vs Barcelona will be played on Friday, September 19.

At what time does the Newcastle United vs Barcelona match begin?

The Newcastle United vs Barcelona match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Newcastle United vs Barcelona match being played?

The Newcastle United vs Barcelona football match will be played at St. James Park in Newcastle.

Where can you watch the Newcastle United vs Barcelona match on TV in India?

The match between Newcastle United vs Barcelona will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Newcastle United vs Barcelona match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Newcastle United vs Barcelona football match online on SonyLiv.