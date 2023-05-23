Newcastle United secure UEFA Champions League qualification after goalless draw against Leicester City

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Newcastle United return to UEFA Champions League

Newcastle United have secured a place in the next season's UEFA Champions League football after a goalless draw against Leicester City at home on Monday night. A point led them to 70 points from 37 matches, four points clear of 19-time champions Liverpool, with the latter having just one game in hand.

The Magpies are enjoying a stellar season in English Premier League with 19 wins, 13 draws, and only five defeats so far. Only table-toppers and the reigning champions Manchester City have recorded fewer defeats than Newcastle in 2022-23. Newcastle finished the last season in 11th place after Eddie Howe took charge in November 2021. The Englishman guided Newcastle from 19th place to 11th position and now brings the Champions League back at St James' Park for the first time since 2003.

Howe hailed his team's return to Champions League football after facing a relegation battle last season. He also revealed that the team was not chasing a top-four finish but said that the campaign has been incredible.

"[Our expectation this term] certainly wasn't top four. I think you always hope, you always believe and you have to dream. But we didn't feel that we were ready for that. After last season's battle with relegation it was whether we could consolidate and become a better team. To not have that flirtation with relegation and try to give it a go, it's just been incredible," Howe said to Sky Sports after the game.

Newcastle dominated the Foxes from the start but were not able to find the back of the net despite registering 23 shots on goal. They also maintained 78% of possession but Leicester City managed to secure a crucial one point as they fight a relegation battle this season. Leicester almost pulled off a win with their first shot on target in the 93rd minute but Nick Pope kept out Timothy Castagne's volley.

