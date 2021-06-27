Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Netherlands vs Czech Republic Live Streaming Euro 2020: Find full details on when and where to watch NED vs CZE round-of-16 match online on SonyLIV.

Netherlands vs Czech Republic Live Streaming Euro 2020: How to Watch NED vs CZE round-of-16 match online on SonyLIV

Netherlands were at the top of their games in the group stages, scoring three goals in their victories against Ukraine and North Macedonia with a 2-0 win over Austria sandwiched in between. However, all of that came in home comfort of Amsterdam and now will be facing the sturdy defence of Czech Republic in Budapest.

The Czechs kept a clean sheet in their opening 2-0 success against Scotland, held on for a 1-1 draw with Croatia and were narrowly beaten by England at Wembley Stadium. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Netherlands vs Czech Republic live online on SonyLIV and TV telecast on Sony TEN.

