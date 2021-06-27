Netherlands vs Czech Republic Live Streaming Euro 2020: How to Watch NED vs CZE round-of-16 match online on SonyLIVWAL vs DEN Live: Netherlands were at the top of their games in the group stages, scoring three goals in their victories against Ukraine and North Macedonia with a 2-0 win over Austria sandwiched in between. However, all of that came in home comfort of Amsterdam and now will be facing the sturdy defence of Czech Republic in Budapest.
The Czechs kept a clean sheet in their opening 2-0 success against Scotland, held on for a 1-1 draw with Croatia and were narrowly beaten by England at Wembley Stadium. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Netherlands vs Czech Republic live online on SonyLIV and TV telecast on Sony TEN.
When is Netherlands vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 round-of-16 match?
Netherlands vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 round-of-16 will take place on Sunday, June 27.
What are the timings of Netherlands vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 round-of-16 match?
Netherlands vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 round-of-16 match will start at 09:30 PM IST.
Where is Netherlands vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 round-of-16 match?
Netherlands vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 round-of-16 match will be played in Ferenc Puskas Stadium, Budapest (Hungary).
Which TV channel will broadcast Netherlands vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 round-of-16 match?
Netherlands vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 round-of-16 match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 in English.
Where can you live stream Netherlands vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 round-of-16 match?
Netherlands vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 round-of-16 match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2) in India.