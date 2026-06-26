Netherlands vs Brazil mouthwatering World Cup round of 32 clash fall away, here's why

New Delhi:

Netherlands and Brazil, two heavyweights, could have faced each other as early as the round of 32 in the expanded FIFA World Cup 2026, but for the recent results in Group F, which have pitted them separately. The Dutch have topped Group F after beating Tunisia 3-1 with seven points, while their challengers Japan have come second following a 1-1 stalemate with Sweden on Friday.

Netherlands have made it to the knockouts for the 12th time as the Dutch look to win their first silverware, having been runners-up thrice. Japan and Sweden have entered the knockouts five and six times, respectively. The Dutch have now set a clash with AFCON champions Morocco, as the Samurai Blue will meet Brazil in the round of 32. But this could have been varied had the results in Group F been different.

Brazil could have met Netherlands in RO32

It would have been a match for the ages in the round of 32 had Brazil and the Netherlands faced each other in their first knockout rounds. This could have happened had either of these two finished first and the other one second.

Four group toppers would face four second-placed teams from the same combination. Group C, F, H and J winners will be facing sides that end second in Groups F, C, J and H, respectively.

Brazil topped Group C after their 3-0 win over Scotland, while The Atlas Lions ended second after beating Haiti 4-2. Both teams were tied on seven points, and their head-to-head result was also the same, as they had played a 1-1 draw to open their campaign. However, the Selecao topped the group on goal difference (+6 to Morocco's +3).

The Dutch also finished first after they beat Tunisia 3-1 in their last group outings. They had all but sealed the top spot with the win. Japan could have still snatched that away had they beaten Sweden by a bigger margin that that of Netherlands' win to top the group. But the Samurai Blue had a 1-1 draw with the Swedes, which put them as runners-up. Sweden also made it through as one of the eight third-best teams.

Japan to face Brazil, Netherlands to take on Morocco

Japan will now be up against Brazil in their round of 32 clash after finishing as runners-up. This would be a tough test for the Samurai Blue as the Selecao are tipped to go deeper into the tournament. The Dutch would be up against the AFCON champions in Morocco. These won't be pushovers for Brazil or the Netherlands, as their opponents are pretty strong too, which they have shown in the tournament. Ahead of the World Cup, Morocco were the seventh-ranked team in the world, and the Dutch were eighth. Brazil were sixth, while Japan were ranked 18th in the world.

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