Netherlands vs Austria Live Streaming Euro 2020: Watch NED vs AUT Live Online on SonyLIV

When is the Netherlands vs Austria Euro 2020 match? The Netherlands vs Austria Euro 2020 match will take place on Thursday, June 18. What are the timings of the Netherlands vs Austria Euro 2020 match? The Netherlands vs Austria Euro 2020 match will start at 12:30 AM IST. Where is the Netherlands vs Austria Euro 2020 match? The Netherlands vs Austria Euro 2020 match will be played at the Amsterdam Arena. Which TV channel will broadcast the Netherlands vs Austria Euro 2020 match? The Netherlands vs Austria Euro 2020 match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD. Where can you live stream the Netherlands vs Austria Euro 2020 match? The Netherlands vs Austria Euro 2020 match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD) in India.

Both the Dutch and the Austrians won their opening matches at Euro 2020, so both can advance with another victory. The top two teams in each of the six groups advance to the knockout stage, along with the four best third-place teams. Austria leads Group C after beating North Macedonia 3-1 in their opener. It was the country's first win at a major soccer tournament in 31 years and its first ever at the European Championship. But the celebrations were cut short. On Wednesday, UEFA banned Marko Arnautović for the match in Amsterdam for insulting an opponent. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Netherlands vs Austria Live Streaming Euro 2020 online on SonyLIV.