NED vs MOR FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Netherlands take on Morocco at Estadio Monterrey

New Delhi:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 throws up one of the most intriguing knockout clashes as the Netherlands take on Morocco in Monterrey, with a place in the last 16 at stake. Both teams impressed during the group stage and enter the contest full of confidence, making this one of the standout fixtures of the opening knockout round. The Netherlands topped Group F with seven points after victories over Sweden and Tunisia, along with a draw against Japan. Ronald Koeman's side showcased their attacking prowess by scoring 10 goals, with Cody Gakpo, Brian Brobbey and Donyell Malen leading the charge. Captain Virgil van Dijk will once again marshal a defence that has looked increasingly solid as the tournament has progressed.

Morocco, meanwhile, remain one of the tournament's toughest teams to break down. The Atlas Lions finished second in Group C behind Brazil after drawing with the South American giants before defeating Scotland and Haiti to reach the knockouts unbeaten. Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari have been instrumental in Morocco's impressive campaign, with their disciplined defence and swift counter-attacks posing a significant threat.

With contrasting styles and plenty of quality on both sides, fans can expect a fiercely contested encounter where small moments could prove decisive. The winner will advance to the Round of 16, while the loser sees its World Cup journey come to an end.