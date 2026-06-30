June 30, 2026
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NED vs MOR FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Netherlands take on Morocco at Estadio Monterrey

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Updated:

Netherlands face a stern test as they lock horns against Morocco in their FIFA World Cup round of 32 match at the Estadio Monterrey. The Dutch topped Group F, while Morocco came second in Group C.

Netherlands meet Morocco.
Netherlands meet Morocco. Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 throws up one of the most intriguing knockout clashes as the Netherlands take on Morocco in Monterrey, with a place in the last 16 at stake. Both teams impressed during the group stage and enter the contest full of confidence, making this one of the standout fixtures of the opening knockout round. The Netherlands topped Group F with seven points after victories over Sweden and Tunisia, along with a draw against Japan. Ronald Koeman's side showcased their attacking prowess by scoring 10 goals, with Cody Gakpo, Brian Brobbey and Donyell Malen leading the charge. Captain Virgil van Dijk will once again marshal a defence that has looked increasingly solid as the tournament has progressed.

Morocco, meanwhile, remain one of the tournament's toughest teams to break down. The Atlas Lions finished second in Group C behind Brazil after drawing with the South American giants before defeating Scotland and Haiti to reach the knockouts unbeaten. Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari have been instrumental in Morocco's impressive campaign, with their disciplined defence and swift counter-attacks posing a significant threat.

With contrasting styles and plenty of quality on both sides, fans can expect a fiercely contested encounter where small moments could prove decisive. The winner will advance to the Round of 16, while the loser sees its World Cup journey come to an end.

 

Live updates :NED vs MOR FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest Updates

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  • 7:09 AM (IST)Jun 30, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Back-to-back corners for Netherlands!

    TIme for the Dutch to pile some pressure on Morocco. Summerville fires it in from the right side. Dumfries tries a header but it is deflected for another corner. The second one is turned away by Morocco.

  • 7:03 AM (IST)Jun 30, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Netherlands calming things!

    33 mins: The Netherlands are calming things down. Morocco looked to go for a counter but the defenders have blocked them. Morocco have threatened the Dutch enough as this keeps being such an intruiging phase of play.

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Jun 30, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Morocco's brilliant effort!!

    Hakimi could have given the lead to Morocco, but Verbruggen made a last-ditch save with brilliant reflexes. Hakimi is stopped as Morocco pile the pressure on the Dutch. Cooling break taken.

  • 6:46 AM (IST)Jun 30, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    17 mins

    What a chance that was for the Netherlands. A brilliant run on the right flank. Gravenberch popped this for Summerville on the right flank, who gave a run and might have netted it but a Moroccan defender saved this. Anyway, Summerville was offside.

  • 6:43 AM (IST)Jun 30, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    NED vs MOR: 8 mins

    Denzel Dumfries produced a superb piece of defending, racing across to nick the ball away from Ismael Saibari just as the Morocco forward looked poised to pull the trigger. It was a perfectly timed intervention that denied a clear scoring opportunity.

  • 6:40 AM (IST)Jun 30, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Starting XIs

    Netherlands XI: Verbruggen, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, Gravenberch, De Jong, Van de Ven, Summerville, Gakpo, Brobbey.

    Subs: Roefs, Flekken, Geertruida, De Roon, Kluivert, Weghorst, Depay, Wieffer, Reijnders, Til, Lang, Malen, Koopmeiners, Hato, Timber.

    Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui, El Aynaoui, Bouaddi, Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannous, Saibari.

    Subs: Mohamedi, Tagnaouti, Amrabat, Saadane, Talbi, Rahimi, El Ouahdi, El Mourabet, Yassine, Sbai, Belammari, El Kaabi, Amaimouni-Echghouyab, Halhal, Saleh-Eddine.

  • 6:36 AM (IST)Jun 30, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Netherlands up against Morocco!

    It's time for the Netherlands to face Morocco in the round of 32 as the game kicks off at the Estadio Monterrey. It's an intriguing start to this game. Morocco haven't been able to hold possession much for now. The Dutch are holding the ball well.

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