Image Source : GETTY Nations League: France face anxious relegation battle with Austria, Denmark & Croatia battle for top spot, France vs Austria, Denmark vs Croatia

The UEFA Nations League is all set for blockbuster clashes as France face Austria while Croatia host Denmark in Group A on Thursday evening. Both matches will have heavy consequences as France who are the defending champions of the NL will try to avoid relegation while a win for Croatia will see them leapfrog Denmark in the standing and stand a golden chance to progress to the semifinals next year.

France face anxious battle

Having failed to win any of their four matches so far, France will have to beat Austria on Thursday in order to avoid the bottom spot. The team that finishes bottom of the group gets relegated to the Group B of the Nations League. This won’t come good for the French side as they are the defending Nations League as well as the World champions.

The clash will see a host of players missing for both teams with notable absentees of Karim Benzema and Paul Pogba. While Benzema should be back for the World Cup, Pogba’s selection will be in doubt after he underwent surgery on his knee and is serving time on the treatment table. France will be without captain Hugo Lloris after he sustained an injury for Tottenham against Leicester last Friday. Mike Maignan will deputise for him while Lloris recovers.

Standings in Group A1

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Denmark 4 3 0 1 6 3 +3 9 2 Croatia 4 2 1 1 3 4 −1 7 3 Austria 4 1 1 2 5 5 0 4 4 France 4 0 2 2 3 5 −2 2

Denmark eye Semifinal berth

The evening's other group game will see Denmark travel to Croatia, with the top spot-on offer. A win for Croatia will see them take the driving seat, knowing Denmark will play World champions France in the final matchday. A win for Denmark though on Thursday evening will see them secure a place in the semifinal s it will be practically impossible for the 2018 World Cup runners-up to finish anything above second place.

Denmark will be dependent on the services of Christian Eriksen who has been in decent form with Manchester United. He has a range of passing ability that can penetrate the ball in the opposition area. Croatia will be once again dependent on the ever-reliable Luka Modric who has been one of the influential players on offer.

Match Details

Francs vs Austria, Thursday, 12:15 AM IST on Sony Sports Network

Croatia vs Denmark, Thursday, 12:15 AM IST on Sony Sports Network

