Nations League 2022: Blow for Germany as Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka test positive for Covid-19, out of NL

Germany have been hit with a massive blow in preparation for their Nations League clash as captain Manuel Neuer and his Bayern teammate Leon Goretzka have tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, both Neuer and Goretzka will miss the upcoming NL clashes against Hungary and England, with the later clash important for both the sides.

Massive blow for Germany

The duo of Goretzka and Neuer has been important for the Germans as they try to reach their first Nations League final. Currently Germany sit second in Group A3 and will need to beat Hungary to go top, any slip up could see them face a harsh reality as they later face England in the final game of the group stage.

Neuer has endured tough time lately with Bayern Munich having been part of a winless side in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich lost their last game to Augsburg while they drew the other three matches. Their only significant win in the recent period came against Barcelona in the Champions League.

In absence of Neuer, Marc Andre Ter Stegen of Barcelona should get the nod while Kevin Trapp will serve as second choice. The blow is not the only one for the Germans as Marco Reus is also set to miss out after getting injured. He is expected to miss the upcoming World Cup as well, having also missed out on the triumphant side in 2014.

Germany currently have six pints form four matches, having won two and lost two as Hungary continues to lead the standings on seven points. Italy are on five points and will be hoping for a slip up for Germany while they host England on Saturday. England are potentially out of race for the final but can still make a favour to themselves as they try to avoid relegation to Group B.

