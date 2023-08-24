Mumbai City FC to face Neymar's Al Hilal in AFC Champions League 2023-24 Group D

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER(MUMBAICITYFC) & GETTY (NEYMAR) Mumbai City FC and Al Hilal's new forward Neymar

India's Mumbai City FC will be facing the four-time champions Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) in the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2023/24. Both sides were drawn into Group D on Thursday, August 24 along with FC Nassaji Mazandaran (Iran) and Navbahor (Uzbekistan).

Al Hilal are the most successful club in AFC Champions League history with a record four titles and were runner-up in the 2022/23 edition of the tournament. They are further boosted their team with some of the biggest football stars in the summer transfer window. Brazil's legendary forward Neymar also joined the club in a deal of over $300 million for two years and now can visit India for the group-stage game against Mumbai City.

Mumbai City are only participant from India having finished the Indian Super League 2022/23 group stages at the top position. Mumbai dominated the tournament with 14 wins in 20 matches but suffered a disappointing defeat against Bengaluru FC in the semi-final clash. George Pereya Diaz was the top performer with 11 goals in seven assists while attacking midfielder Greg Stewart added a record eight assists for Mumbai last season.

Indian football fans now will get a rare opportunity to witness Neymar live in action when Al Hilal visit Pune this year. Mumbai City FC play their home matches at Pune's Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. Apart from Neymar, the Saudi Pro League club also signed world-class players Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Yassine Bounou and Aleksandar Mitrovic in the ongoing transfer window and are likely to add further signings.

Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds, the winner of the 2022/23 season, will be facing Wuhan Three Towers, Pohang Steelers and Hanoi FC in Group J fixtures. Cristiano Roanldo's Al Nassr are drawn with Persepolis FC of Iran, Al Duhail SC of Qatar and FC Istiklol of Tajikistan in Group E while two-time champions Al-Ittihad will face Sepahan SC, Air Force Club and AGMK FC.

