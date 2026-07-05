Morocco storm into FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals with commanding win over Canada, who will they play next?

Houston:

Morocco booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals with a clinical 3-0 victory over Canada in Houston. The Achraf Hakimi side overcame a difficult first half before striking decisively after the interval to end the co-hosts' campaign.

After surviving sustained Canadian pressure before the break, Morocco found the breakthrough in the 50th minute when Azzedine Ounahi finished a well-worked free-kick routine. Hakimi rolled the ball into Ounahi's path on the edge of the penalty area and the midfielder drilled a low shot through a crowded box into the bottom corner to shift the momentum firmly in Morocco's favour.

Canada, who had dominated large spells of the opening half through relentless pressing and energetic attacking play, struggled to convert their early superiority into goals. Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi and Richie Laryea all tested Morocco's defence, with goalkeeper Yassine Bounou producing key saves to preserve the deadlock. The North Americans also earned several set-pieces and corners, but were unable to find the finishing touch.

Notably, Morocco endured an early setback when forward Ismael Saibari was forced off injured midway through the first half. Soufiane Rahimi replaced him in the middle and went on to play an important role in his team’s remarkable win.

Morocco add two more in the final minutes

Canada continued to push after falling behind and came closest to an equaliser from a dangerous free kick on the edge of the area in the 77th minute, but Jonathan David's effort sailed over the crossbar. As the game opened up, Morocco began to exploit the spaces left behind.

Their second goal arrived in the 82nd minute following a swift counterattack. After Ibrahim Diaz kept possession under pressure inside the Canadian penalty area, he slipped the ball to Ounahi, who powered his finish into the top corner for his second goal of the match.

Morocco nearly extended their advantage moments later when Soufiane Rahimi's header struck the crossbar, but the forward would not be denied. Deep into stoppage time, he capped another rapid breakaway by calmly finishing past Maxime Crepeau to complete a convincing 3-0 victory.

The result sends Morocco into the last eight with growing confidence, while Canada bow out despite an energetic display that promised much but ultimately lacked the cutting edge required at the knockout stage. Morocco will now play the winner of France vs Paraguay in the quarters.

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