Morocco hold nerve to edge past Netherlands on penalties, march into World Cup round of 16

New Delhi:

Morocco defeated the Netherlands on penalties in their FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 clash at the Estadio Monterrey on Tuesday, June 30 (IST). The Atlas Lions put up a stellar performance against the Oranje to defeat the three-time champions 3-2 on penalties after the two sides remained locked at 1-1 in regulation time.

The African nation scored thrice in the shootouts despite missing the first penalty and trailing 0-1 after the first spot kicks. However, they stormed back into the game as Ismael Saibari scored the winning goal on the fifth and final attempt after Yassine Bounou made a much-needed save from Crysencio Summerville's strike, which was the fifth one for the Dutch.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring sheet in the 72nd minute after scoring from the centre. It looked like the Dutch would run away with the game, but Issa Diop scored a late equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time to take things into extra time.

More to follow...