Mohun Bagan lift IFA Shield again, beating East Bengal 1-0 in cagey final at Salt Lake Stadium

Kolkata:

Samir Zeljkovic’s only goal in the first half helped Mohun Bagan beat arch-rivals East Bengal 1-0 in the IFA Shield final at Salt Lake Stadium. It was a cagey affair throughout 90 minutes, but Bagan defence was composed to pick a win, which will certainly boost the confidence of the team ahead of the Indian Super League campaign.

Especially as they suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to East Bengal in the Durand Cup final earlier in the season. Several questions were asked of the Bagan players, who stepped up tonight and got the job done in front of a capacity crowd. Meanwhile, it was their 22nd IFA Shield title, having won it last season as well, beating East Bengal in the penalties.

The road to the finale

East Bengal entered the match after an emphatic 7-2 victory over NorthEast United in the semi-final. David Lalhlansanga scored a hat-trick in that game, but East Bengal could not reproduce the same attacking sharpness against their city rivals.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, had taken a more demanding route to the final. Their semi-final against Punjab FC remained goalless after 120 minutes before goalkeeper Vishal Kaith saved two penalties in the shootout.

What happened in the match?

For Mohun Bagan, the international calendar also added to the workload. India had completed their three-match window against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay, with the last match played on October 6, before the players returned to club duty for the October 8 final. East Bengal’s Jay Gupta was among those involved with India, while three of Bagan players from the starting XI featured.

East Bengal controlled significant periods of possession after falling behind, but Mohun Bagan remained organised and protected their advantage. The Mariners avoided being drawn into an open contest and concentrated on maintaining their defensive structure. Notably, East Bengal introduced Ake Loba and Lukasz Zwolinski as they searched for a way back, but their attacking moves failed to produce the required breakthrough.

The contrast with their semi-final performance was evident. Against NorthEast United, East Bengal had scored much more freely, but against Bagan, they struggled to turn possession in the final third into clear opportunities.

The final stages brought renewed pressure from East Bengal, who earned consecutive corners in added time. Mohun Bagan survived the late threat and held on for victory.

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