Mohamed Salah recovers from COVID-19; to return to training with Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that forward Mohamed Salah, who missed Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester City after contracting Covid-19, has now tested negative and can return to training.

"That's what I've heard, yes, it (was) negative today," Klopp said at the post-match press conference on Sunday as per the official Liverpool website. "I think he is from now on pretty normal in testing. Tomorrow we have the UEFA testing for the Champions League and I am pretty sure he will be in that.

"He can now train with us tomorrow, that's it. He will have two tests in the next two days, so, yes, he will be tested like all of us," he added.

Klopp also confirmed also midfielder Naby Keita had sustained a hamstring injury against Leicester.

The midfielder limped out of Sunday's contest after 53 minutes and will now undergo further assessment of the issue with the club's medical team. "He felt his hamstring and was not able to play on, otherwise he would have stayed on the pitch," Klopp said.

Liverpool are next slated to host Atalanta on Wednesday.