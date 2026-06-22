Mohamed Salah powers Egypt to historic win over New Zealand, Pharaohs boost their World Cup knockout hopes

New Delhi:

Mohamed Salah overcame a slow start to his FIFA World Cup campaign with a stunning effort to help Egypt beat New Zealand at BC Place Vancouver for their first-ever win at the biggest stage. 92 years after the Pharaohs made their FIFA World Cup debut in 1934, Egypt have finally achieved their moment of glory with a 3-1 win over the All Whites, which has significantly boosted its chances of a knockout qualification from Group G.

Egypt had held Belgium for a 1-1 draw in their opener, but Salah's underwhelming start had put doubts over his future with the Pharaohs until Sunday, when he scored one and assisted in another to help his team register a come-from-behind win at a venue where more than 50,000 people were in attendance.

Egypt bounce back after Surman header

The Kiwis created a wave of shock when Finn Surman headed Tim Payne's corner to take his team 1-0 up in the 15th minute. Hossam Hassan's side bounced back in the second half when Mostafa Zico headed Mohamed Hany's cross into the back of the net in the 58th minute, before Salah played a one-two with Zico to put them ahead with a bottom corner strike as Egypt took the lead

The lead got doubled when Salah then assisted for substitute Trezeguet in the 82nd minute with a corner, which the Al Ahly winger romped home with a header.

Egypt's knockout chances boosted significantly

Egypt are now primed to book their spot in the knockouts and even to top the group. They are already in the first spot with four points, with Iran second and Belgium third. The loss kept New Zealand fourth as they look for their first World Cup win.

The Pharaohs, who missed out on qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, a win or a draw against Iran in their final group outing will see them through to the next stage as group toppers. For the Kiwis, though, they would need a win against Belgium in their last match for them to earn a spot in the round of 32. A win will keep them in a strong position for a second spot, but a third place would also be enough for them to progress through.

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