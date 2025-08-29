Mikel Arteta provides crucial update on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard's injury status Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently came forward and provided crucial injury updates on the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard ahead of Arsenal's marquee Premier League clash against Liverpool FC.

London:

The Premier League 2025-26 season is set for one of its biggest games as Arsenal is set to take on Liverpool FC on August 31. The two sides will face off at Anfield in Liverpool, and the two English giants will be looking to put in their best performance ahead of the clash.

It is worth noting that Arsenal will be going into the game with some injury problems, as star forward Bukayo Saka and midfielder Martin Odegaard both have been injured recently. While Saka is confirmed to be missing the game against Liverpool, Odegaard is not ruled out of the game but has not trained this week.

Speaking on the same, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta took centre stage and provided an injury update on both Saka and Odegaard.

"Bukayo is doing better, but he will be out for a few weeks. No surgery. It's not as bad as the previous one, very unfortunate. It was an action that required full power from him, had to change direction and he felt something,” Arteta said via Sky Sports.

"We don't know yet. He (Odegaard) hasn't trained yet and if he does it will be tomorrow. Let's see. He is doing everything he can. We are doing everything we can to make him available. But we have to wait and see tomorrow. There is an injury there but hopefully, if everything goes well, he can cope with it,” he added.

Arteta spoke up on nature of Saka’s injury

Furthermore, Arteta talked about how bad the hamstring injury is for Saka. He opined that they are looking into why the injury happened and hoped for the best going forward for the star.

"Yes it is a big one, especially when we talk about a sprinter, a player who gets into that zone very often, who needs that burst, that change of pace to be threatening. We will learn again why it happened and make him stronger, but unfortunately injuries are part of your career. He hasn't had that many, with the amount of games he has played, but it's something we want to eradicate,” Arteta said.