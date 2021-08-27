Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal are in exit talks with Willian

After struggling to make an impact at Arsenal following a free transfer from Chelsea last year, midfielder Willian may be on the move again.

"We are having some conversations with him and the agent and we are evaluating the position that we are in at the moment," admittted Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Thursday.

Speculation has linked Willian with a return to Brazil and Sao Paulo club Corinthians, although Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insisted on Friday that nothing has been finalised with the transfer window due to close on 13th August.

With transfer deadline day less than a week away, Arteta has also hinted that more Arsenal signings could be imminent.

"There are still some things to do in the last few days because there are still some questions marks and deals that can happen, but we will see," said the Gunners boss.

However, Arteta insisted that Arsenal would not sell captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if he were to become a target for Manchester City.

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is our player and he will remain here," Arteta said.

After failing to sign Tottenham forward Harry Kane, City remain keen to add a striker to their ranks and Aubameyang is rumoured to be in their sights.

Arsenal will travel to face City in the Premier League on Saturday.