Michael Carrick appointed as Manchester United caretaker coach, know why he was preferred over Ole Gunnar Michael Carrick has been appointed Manchester United caretaker manager following Ruben Amorim’s sacking. Supported by Steve Holland and a new-look staff, Carrick returns to the dugout and will take charge of Saturday’s derby against Manchester City.

Michael Carrick has been appointed caretaker manager of Manchester United, returning to the Old Trafford dugout at a time of renewed upheaval for the club. The former midfielder agreed to the role on Monday night , with the formal announcement expected today, as per Fabrizio Romano, especially after his arrival at Carrington with Jason Wilcox.

Meanwhile, Carrick steps in following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, whose 14-month tenure ended on 5 January. In the immediate aftermath of Amorim’s exit, Darren Fletcher oversaw two matches as interim charge, but he will now revert to his previous role with the club’s Under-18s setup.

Carrick’s first assignment will be a high-profile one, as he is set to lead United into Saturday’s Premier League derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford. It marks another temporary spell at the helm for the 44-year-old, who previously guided the team through a three-game period after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure in 2021.

United’s hierarchy opted for Carrick over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who also held talks with the club, believing Carrick’s hands-on coaching style better suited the current situation. Carrick is expected to implement a 4-2-3-1 system, moving away from the back-three structure used under Amorim.

Everything you need to know about Carrick’s support staff

He will be supported by a coaching group that blends familiarity with outside experience. Former England assistant manager Steve Holland is set to act as Carrick’s deputy, while Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans and Travis Binnion will also form part of the backroom staff. Binnion is already employed by the club, while Evans returns to Old Trafford after his playing career with United.

Holland brings extensive international and club pedigree, having worked with Gareth Southgate during England’s runs to fourth place at the 2018 World Cup and second place finishes at Euro 2021 and 2024. He also spent several successful years at Chelsea and was most recently in charge of Yokohama F Marinos, a role he left in April after four months.

Woodgate previously worked alongside Carrick at Middlesbrough and has managerial experience with both Middlesbrough and Bournemouth. Carrick himself impressed United’s senior leadership during face-to-face discussions last Thursday, particularly with his tactical ideas and approach to player development.