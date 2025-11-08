Micah Richards heaps praise on Bayern Munich star, lauds him for turning down Chelsea offer Former England footballer Micah Richards took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise for his recent brilliant performances, and lauded him for choosing Bayern.

Berlin:

German football club Bayern Munich is undoubtedly one of the best teams in world football currently. Under Vincent Kompany’s management, Bayern Munich are currently unbeaten across all competitions; the side has been shattering records, having registered 16 wins in 16 matches.

The six-time Champions League winners seem to have found their mojo, and star forward Michael Olise sits at the forefront of their success. One of the best players in the side, Olise had many clubs before Bayern managed to sign him.

Speaking on the same, former defender Micah Richards came forward and heaped massive praise on Olise for turning down an offer from Premier League giant Chelsea and joining Bayern.

"He's took his game to the next level. What a move that was for him. Because if he would have went to City, he might not have played as much as he would have liked. Maybe even if he went Chelsea at the time with the wingers that they have for the competition. He's gone straight into Bayern Munich and played. He missed a couple games when he first went there, and after that, he's just, he's the main man there, which is crazy for Bayern Munich,” Micah Richards said in the latest episode of the Rest Is Football podcast.

Bayern to take on Union Berlin next

Speaking of Bayern Munich’s schedule, the European giants are slated to take on Union Berlin in their next game. The two sides lock horns in a Bundesliga fixture at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in Berlin on November 8.

Where Union will look to put in a good showing against the unbeaten Bayern Munich, who are undoubtedly the team to beat in Europe this season.

