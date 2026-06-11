Mexico vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup opener for free in India?

Mexico City:

The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to begin tonight with Mexico taking on South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium. It’s a repeat of the 2010 opening match, when the Bafana Bafana hosted the Mexicans at their home turf. The match on that night finished on level terms after Mexico’s Rafael Marquez equalised Siphiwe Tshabalala's opening goal of the season.

This time around, Mexico enter the match with a settled core that has developed strong cohesion in recent international windows. Their build-up play is expected to revolve around compact midfield rotations, with short passing sequences designed to draw South Africa’s press before switching play into wide areas. A key focus will be controlling the central corridor, where Mexico typically look to dictate tempo rather than force vertical attacks too early.

In the final third, Mexico’s wide forwards are likely to play a decisive role. Their tendency to stretch defences horizontally creates space for late midfield runners arriving at the edge of the box. Set-piece delivery has also been an area of consistent threat, particularly against teams that concede territory in deep defensive blocks.

On the other hand, South Africa arrive with a more counter-oriented identity, built around pace in wide transitions and quick vertical passes after regaining possession. Their recent performances have shown a preference for absorbing pressure in a mid-to-low block before releasing runners into space behind advanced full-backs.

A major attacking outlet is expected to come through direct runs from midfield into forward channels, supported by early balls into space rather than prolonged possession phases. South Africa’s effectiveness often increases when games become stretched, making Mexico’s game management crucial.

Mexico vs South Africa Broadcast Details

When is the Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 opener?

The Mexico vs South Africa clash will be played on Friday, June 12, as per IST.

At what time does the Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 opener begin?

The Mexico vs South Africa clash will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Mexico vs South Africa match being played?

The Mexico vs South Africa clash will be played at the Mexico City Stadium.

Where can you watch the Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup match on TV in India?

The match between Mexico vs South Africa will be broadcast on DD Sports for free.

Where can you watch the Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 online in India?

Indian football fans can’t stream Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 clash for free in India.

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