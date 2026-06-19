June 19, 2026
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Mexico qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts, see off South Korea with a thrilling 1-0 win

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Co-hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Mexico, have become the first team to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. The side has won Group A and currently occupies first place in their group after a brilliant show against South Korea.

Mexico vs South Korea
Mexico vs South Korea Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has seen some brilliant games being played so far. With the tournament continuing to put forth constant entertainment for the fans, co-hosts Mexico have quickly become the first team to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. 

After a win on the opening day of the tournament against South Africa, Mexico followed it up with a 1-0 victory against South Korea. The co-hosts have won Group A as a result and have secured first place in the group after two matches with six points to their name. 

Luis Romo scored the only goal of the game in the 50th minute, giving Mexico the lead and the victory. South Korea did come close to equalising on several occasions. However, it was the brilliance of the goalkeeper Rangel that helped Mexico maintain the clean sheet. 

The group currently sees Mexico in first place with six points in two matches. South Korea sits in second with three points in two matches. Third place is occupied by Czech Republic with South Africa in fourth place. 

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Javier Aguirre had prepared for South Korea’s counterattacks

Before the start of the game, Mexico's head coach, Javier Aguirre, had come forward and talked about how they are not taking the game against Korea lightly. The head coach mentioned how dangerous South Korea can be in transitions, and complacency from his side would result in them being punished. 

“We have to be very wary of the opponents’ attacking transitions, when we are attacking, we can’t let our guard down; if there are two Koreans up front, there need to be three Mexicans,’ Aguirre had said in the pre-game press conference. 

On the other hand, South Korea’s head coach knew what he was in for; considering that the game was being played in Mexico’s home stadium, the visitors were prepared for a hostile environment. 

“We fully understand that it’s going to be a match with the home team, and we know that that’s going to give benefits to the home team. But my players have experienced such matches before, so it will be different tomorrow, and we need to control the rhythm and the flow of the match,” Hong had said. 

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