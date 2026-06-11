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MEX vs RSA FIFA World Cup 2026 Live opening ceremony: Biggest sporting spectacle to kick off in Mexico

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Updated:

MEX vs RSA FIFA World Cup 2026 Live: The biggest sporting spectacle kicks off in Mexico as El Tri gears up to host South Africa in the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The opening ceremony will mark the beginning of the tournament.

Mexico to host South Africa in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener.
Mexico to host South Africa in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener. Image Source : IndiaTV
New Delhi:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off with an exuberating opening ceremony at the Mexico City Stadium as Mexico gears up to take on South Africa in the opening match of the tournament. The 23rd edition of the tournament will be the biggest in history, with 48 teams set to lock horns for the ultimate football glory. Legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be in focus once again, but other stars have also hogged the limelight for the global showpiece.

The tournament will feature 104 matches with three nations hosting it for the first time. 16 cities across the United States of America, Mexico and Canada will host some of the best teams and players in an over a month-long tournament. Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle will host the matches in the US, while Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey will play host for the Mexico games. Toronto and Vancouver will be the hosts for the Canadian leg.

Talking about the opening ceremony, the ceremony will take place a couple of hours before the start of the first match between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa. The opening ceremony will not be held only in a single city this time around. It will be an interconnected event across Mexico, Canada and the USA. The first ceremony will take place in Mexico ahead of their opener against South Africa. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 PM IST, two hours before the start of the opener. The second ceremony will take place in Canada on June 12 at 11 PM IST, before the start of Canada's opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The third one will be held in the USA, starting at 5 AM IST on June 13, one hour before the US kick their campaign off against Paraguay.

 

Live updates :FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest Updates

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  • 10:34 PM (IST)Jun 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    What's the schedule like?

    The tournament runs from June 11 (June 12 as per IST) to July 19 (20 as per IST). Here's the breakdown:

    June 11 – June 27 - Group stage

    June 28 – July 3 - Round of 32

    July 4 – 7 - Round of 16

    July 9 – 11 - Quarterfinals

    July 14 – 15 - Semifinals

    July 18 - Bronze medal match: 

    July 19 - Final

  • 10:27 PM (IST)Jun 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    What are the groups?

    Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Korea Republic (South Korea), Czechia (Czech Republic)

    Group B: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland

    Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

    Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, Turkiye

    Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

    Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

    Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

    Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

    Group I: France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway

    Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

    Group K: Portugal, DR Congo, Uzbekistan, Colombia

    Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

  • 10:20 PM (IST)Jun 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    What's on offer?

    The opening ceremony is very little away from now. Shakira headlines the celebrations, where she will perform "Dai Dai," the official anthem of the World Cup, with Nigeria's Burna Boy. J Balvin, Colombian singer and South African artist Tyla, will also be in attendance.

  • 10:16 PM (IST)Jun 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    D-Day is here!!

    It's here. The biggest football World Cup is just a few hours away now. You waited for it for four years, and it has arrived. 48 teams, three hosts, 16 cities, 104 matches and one trophy. There is so much action on your way and it starts today from the first game between Mexico and South Africa. So fasten your belts and stay tuned with us in this action-packed journey.

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