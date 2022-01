Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PSG striker Lionel Messi was tested positive last week.

Lionel Messi departed Argentina at the early hours of Wednesday towards France after getting a negative COVID test.

He was isolated at his home in Rosario after being among four Paris Saint-Germain players announced Sunday as testing positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team's return to playing after a brief winter break.

PSG resumed training earlier this week, raising the prospect of further infections in the squad.