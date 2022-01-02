Sunday, January 02, 2022
     
Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19

January 02, 2022
PSG striker Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19
PSG striker Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19

Highlights

  • PSG added that one staff member also had COVID-19 in a statement on Saturday night
  • PSG is playing at third-tier Vannes
  • Messi along with Juan Bernat, goalie Sergio Rico and Nathan are positive.

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is among four players in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team's French Cup game on Monday night.

PSG added that one staff member also had COVID-19 in a statement on Saturday night. None of them were named at that point, but in a further statement on the team's medical news Sunday the club named Messi, left-back Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala.

PSG is playing at third-tier Vannes. Last year's runner-up Monaco was in action later Sunday at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in one of 13 games scheduled for the day as sides bid to reach the last 16.

Monaco said Saturday that seven players had COVID-19 but none showed any worrying signs and are isolating. 

