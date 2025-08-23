MCI vs TOT: Why is Phil Foden not in starting XI against Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League clash? With Manchester City all set to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the upcoming Premier League clash, let us have a look at why ace midfielder Phil Foden is not starting the game for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

MANCHESTER:

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter in the ongoing Premier League 2025-26 season, as Manchester City lock horns with Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur. The two sides face off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on August 23, and the two teams will be looking to put in their best performance ahead of the Gameweek 2 clash.

It is worth noting that with the lineups revealed, Manchester City’s star player Phil Foden is not in the playing XI for the clash. The star midfielder is present on the bench but will not be starting the game.

Notably, Foden missed City’s first game of the season, and he sustained an injury to his ankle during the Club World Cup 2025. However, he has regained full fitness, but he is not present in the starting XI. It is quite possible that Foden is not yet able to play a full 90 minutes and could come on as a substitute.

Pep Guardiola reflects on Foden’s impact in City’s side

Recently, Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola came forward and heaped massive praise on Phil Foden. He described the impact that Foden has on the squad.

“He had] the problem in his ankle, but he’s fine and much better. I never would doubt the quality of Phil’s and what he gives to us, so for him to be happy and play game, game, game and train, train, train [is what we want]… because in 90 minutes he will always give you something special,” Guardiola said in the pre-game press conference.

Playing XIs:

Manchester City: Trafford, Lewis, Stones, Dias (C), Ait-Nouri, Nico, Reijnders, Bobb, Cherki, Marmoush, Haaland

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Palhinha, Richarlison, Romero (c), Kudus, Johnson, Pedro Porro, Spence, Sarr, Bentancur, Van de Ven

Also Read: