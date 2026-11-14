Mauricio Pochettino reveals why he decided to leave national team job to coach Manchester United

Manchester United have a new head coach in Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine takes over as the manager of the club after the sacking of Michael Carrick, just six months into his tenure as the permanent head coach of Manchester United.

It is interesting to note that after the end of the international break, Manchester United will be taking on Liverpool, which will be the first game in charge for Pochettino as the head coach of the club.

Ahead of the takeover, Pochettino came forward and opened up on how difficult it was for him to leave the USMNT job and join Manchester United as the head coach.

"It's difficult to talk now. I'm a very emotional guy. It's a very sad decision. But we are professionals, and we are trying to make our dreams come true.I never said I wanted to go back but they know there aren't too many opportunities that happen in your career like Manchester United. When it arrives, it's difficult to turn down,” Pochettino said in a press conference.

Michael Carrick reflected on his time at the club after his exit

Furthermore, Michael Carrick took to social media and wrote a heartfelt note, opening up on his time with the club. He wrote a note to every United fan who supported him despite the side suffering from subpar results at the start of the season.

"Dear United fans, I've had the immense privilege of leading Manchester United, the football club that I love. There are very few who get to live that and feel it, and for that I'm incredibly grateful. With that comes huge responsibility, and to be at Manchester United, you need to understand exactly what that means. It's different to anywhere else,” Carrick wrote.

"Ultimately, you need to push to be the best, but there is a culture, there are values and there are behaviours that you have to live by and respect, which have been built over a long period of time. It's a football club that is unique, with substance and history that cannot be ignored,” he added.

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