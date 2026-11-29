Manchester United’s horrid run in the Premier League has continued; the 20-time league champions are in the relegation battle, finding themselves in 19th place in the standings. After consistent losses in the league, United lost their recent game at Old Trafford against Brentford as well.

The two sides met on November 28th, and Brentford registered a 4-0 victory in the clash, scripting history by handing out a loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford. The fans made their feelings known by booing the players out of the stadium as well.

Speaking after the game, Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino took centre stage and reflected on how his feelings as Manchester United continued their losing streak in the league.

“We try to give the tools to keep improving and we are here to support that. “Tough moment, of course. Maybe you say to me, ‘tougher than you expect?’ Of course, yes, because we never expect this type of result but that is the reality and we need to accept the reality,” Pochettino said after the game.

Pochettino opened up on how the side needs to come to terms with reality

Furthermore, Pochettino talked about how the club needs to come to terms with their reality at the moment. Despite being one of the biggest clubs in the world, just a big fanbase and the weight of the badge do not guarantee success, and that feeling echoed clearly in the manager’s statement.

“We need to know our reality. That is our circumstance and our reality. OK, we are Manchester United, but you cannot win only with the badge and with the history. We need to match the opponent in all the areas and then being much better than maybe the opening to win the game,” he said.

“Now our support is unconditional to the players, we are going to push, of course. Player care, of course. They were disappointed now, yes, and sometimes we need to feel that pain, or maybe more to say now is the moment to go from here going up. That is the truth,” he concluded.

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