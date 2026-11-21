Mauricio Pochettino has arrived at Manchester United; with the international break coming to an end, the 20-time Premier League champions will be taking on Liverpool next on November 22nd. It is interesting to note that United is currently struggling in the league, playing subpar football.

The side sits in 18th place in the standings and are battling relegation currently; they need to win the game against Liverpool and get out of their rut, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares.

Ahead of the clash, new head coach Mauricio Pochettino took centre stage and opened up on how the preparations are in the game and what the expectations are ahead of the Liverpool clash.

"We are here not to denounce things. We are here to build something with our players and with the club and try to perform and win games. A club like Manchester United you cannot turn down. You cannot say no. It's difficult to find another club, the size of club, that is Manchester United,” Pochettino was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Pochettino reflected on the talent in the squad

Furthermore, Pochettino opened up on the amount of talent that the player possesses in the current United squad and how they have been delivering results as they should according to their calibre.

"I think the target is to know the people, the staff, all the people here in the club and of course the players and try from the beginning to have an impact. Our most important job is to try to get the best from them, to create the environment for them to express their talent because we have talented players on the squad. That is our main focus,” Pochettino said.

Furthermore, the head coach instilled his confidence in star midfielder Bruno Fernandes, and stated that he will continue as captain of the club as United takes on Liverpool.

"Bruno is our captain and I think he is a very important player, But all the players need to feel that they are important from the top to the bottom or from the bottom to the top.

Also Read:

Can Mauricio Pochettino get the best out of Marcus Rashford? Michael Owen opines