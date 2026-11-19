Manchester United finally have their new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, at the helm. The former Argentine international was named the club’s new coach after the sacking of Michael Carrick. It is worth noting that United triggered Pochettino’s release clause and made him the club’s head coach.

Before United, he was the head coach of the US men’s national team and had coached them in the recent FIFA World Cup 2026 as well. With Pochettino taking charge of Manchester United, the manager will be facing a tough task, as his first game is against arch-rivals, Liverpool.

Ahead of the clash, Mauricio Pochettino took centre stage and issued his first statement as the Manchester United manager, claiming that he is delighted to join the club but wants to get to work right away.

“Very excited to be here. It’s an honour, it’s a privilege to be in this amazing club. Yes, looking forward to start to work. The new challenge is a big challenge, but at the same time it’s adrenaline you want to feel,” Pochettino was quoted as saying by SportStar.

Pochettino reflected on gearing up for the Liverpool clash

Furthermore, Pochettino talked about the upcoming clash against Liverpool and how there is no time left for the game and how he will be focusing on the upcoming game and will look to get the best result out of the Indian team.

"I have plenty of energy. It's a privilege to be head coach of Manchester United. And we are not wasting time. We need to be ready to compete on Sunday. Now it's not time to think about rest, it's not time to think about sleep. It's about being ready and to prepare everything to be sure that we are going to compete in the best condition at Anfield,” he said.

"We know that it is not a situation that deserves to be at a club like Manchester United and for the fanbase. We're excited because the new challenge is big, but it's the adrenaline that you want to feel. We are going to have a different job but we have the experience to deal with that. We need to add our common sense in the way that we are going to approach all the things,” he added.

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