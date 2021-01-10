Mauricio Pochettino celebrates first win with PSG, Lyon stays on top of Ligue 1

Image Source : AP PSG's Pablo Sarabia (second from right) celebrates with Kylian Mbappe after scoring his side's third goal against Brest at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Saturday night.

Mauricio Pochettino secured his first victory as Paris Saint-Germain coach after his team eased past Brest 3-0 at the Parc des Princes, but Rudi Garcia's Lyon maintained the lead at the top after a comeback 2-2 draw at Rennes.

PSG was held to a 1-1 stalemate at Saint-Etienne in Pochettino's first game on Wednesday, but the capital side improved its morale back in Paris on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Moise Kean's 11th goal of the campaign in all competitions put PSG in front after 16 minutes, while substitutes Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia added two in the final 10 minutes.

"We have still only had a few days working together and we have had two very difficult, very competitive games," Pochettino said after the match.

"I am really satisfied with the effort put in by the players. It was an improved performance and an important victory," the former Tottenham manager added.

The win also helped PSG cut Lyon's lead on the table to only one point, with the latter having to overcome a 2-0 deficit to clinch a precious point at Rennes.

Clement Grenier and Benjamin Bourigeaud scored in each half to gift Rennes a 2-0 lead, but Lyon managed a fight-back in the closing period as Memphis Depay pulled one back in the 79th minute before setting up Jason Denayer's equalizer only three minutes later.

"Our first half of the season has been of a really high standard," said Lyon coach Garcia. "We need to keep it going. Our objective is to at least pull away from fourth place and then we will see where we are come the run-in."

Elsewhere, third-placed Lille kept pace with the title race after a 1-0 win at Nimes thanks to Burak Yilmaz's winning goal. The northern France club is level on points with PSG but behind on goal difference.