Manolo Marquez steps down as India head coach, AIFF in hunt for replacement

New Delhi: Manolo Marquez and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) have mutually parted ways. After a 1-0 defeat to Hong Kong on June 10 in their 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, there were talks of Marquez being axed, and on July 2, it was confirmed. Under his guidance, the Blue Tigers have managed to win only one out of eight matches - a 3-0 win against Maldives in a friendly game in March. More to follow..