Manchester United vs Sevilla Live Streaming Europa League in India: Watch MAN UTD vs SEV live football match

Manchester United vs Sevilla Live Streaming Europa League in India: Manchester United must beat five-time Europa League winner Sevilla if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team is to reach the final of the competition. United needed extra time to beat Copenhagen 1-0 in the quarterfinals and move a step closer to a first trophy since Jose Mourinho's United squad won the Europa League in 2017. It's the third time this season United has reached the semifinals of a tournament but it's still searching for its first final after defeats in the FA Cup and EFL Cup. Sevilla is the most successful team in Europa League history and beat Wolverhampton 1-0 in the quarterfinals to preserve its record of never losing a Europa League game to an English club. The winner will play either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in the final on Friday.

Manchester United vs Sevilla Live Streaming Europa League in India:

When is the Europa League semifinal Manchester United vs Sevilla?

The Europa League semifinal Manchester United vs Sevilla will take place on Monday, August 17.

What are the timings of Europa League semifinal Manchester United vs Sevilla?

The Europa League semifinal Manchester United vs Sevilla will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Europa League semifinal Manchester United vs Sevilla being played?

The Europa League semifinal Manchester United vs Sevilla will be played at the RheinEnergieSTADION.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Europa League semifinal Manchester United vs Sevilla?

The Europa League semifinal Manchester United vs Sevilla will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Europa League semifinal Manchester United vs Sevilla?

The Europa League semifinal Manchester United vs Sevilla will live stream on SonyLIV.

