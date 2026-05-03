Manchester United vs Liverpool live: When and where to watch Premier League clash on TV and stream online?

MANCHESTER:

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated games of the ongoing Premier League season. Arch-rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will lock horns at Old Trafford in Manchester on 3. Both sides are in contention to qualify for the Champions League next season, and the two sides will hope to put in their best performance.

Currently, Manchester United finds itself in third place in the Premier League standings. With 34 matches played, the 20-time champions have 17 wins, 10 draws, and 7 losses to their name and have 61 points. On the other hand, Liverpool is just behind Manchester United in fourth place.

Both sides will be aiming for a good showing, and it could be interesting to see how Liverpool bounces back in the reverse fixture, considering Manchester United defeated them at Anfield, thanks to a last-minute header by Harry Maguire.

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Manchester United vs Liverpool Broadcast Details

When is the Manchester United vs Liverpool match?

Manchester United vs Liverpool will be played on Sunday, May 3.

At what time does the Manchester United vs Liverpool match begin?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Where is the Manchester United vs Liverpool match being played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool football match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where can you watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool match on TV in India?

The match between Manchester United vs Liverpool will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool football match online on the JioStar app and website.

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