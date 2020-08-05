Manchester United vs LASK Live Streaming Europa League in India: Watch MAN UTD vs LASK live football match

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United vs LASK Europa League Live Streaming in India: Watch MAN UTD vs LASK live football match

Manchester United vs LASK Europa League Live Streaming in India: The European football action is all set to resume as Manchester United will take on LASK on Thursday's clash. The pressure of winning the Europa League to seal Champions League qualification has been lifted from Manchester United thanks to a fine end to the season that produced a third-place finish in the Premier League. So Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can turn his attention to winning his first trophy since returning to United as manager in 2018. With such a strong lead, the manager is likely to rest some key players as he eyes the last eight tournament in Germany. LASK Linz has not played a domestic fixture since early July and lost its last three games. United's front three - Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are in sublime form and the Red Devils are already 5-0 up in the tie, which makes them the favourite to win the clash. Here are the details of when and where to watch Manchester United vs LASK live Europa League Live match in India on television and online.

Europa League, Manchester United vs LASK Live Streaming

When is the Europa League quarterfinal Manchester United vs LASK?

The Europa League quarterfinal Manchester United vs LASK will take place on Saturday, August 1.

What are the timings of Europa League quarterfinal Manchester United vs LASK?

The Europa League quarterfinal Manchester United vs LASK will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Europa League quarterfinal Manchester United vs LASK being played?

The Europa League quarterfinal Manchester United vs LASK will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Europa League quarterfinal Manchester United vs LASK?

The FA Cup final quarterfinal between Arsenal vs Chelsea will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Europa League quarterfinal Manchester United vs LASK?

The FA Cup final quarterfinal between Arsenal vs Chelsea will live stream on SonyLIV.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage