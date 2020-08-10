Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United vs Copenhagen Live Streaming Europa League in India: Watch MAN UTD vs COP live quarterfinals

Manchester United vs Copenhagen Live Streaming Europa League: Manchester United are the overwhelming favourite to beat their Danish opponent but coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remembers when the two teams met in 2006. He was on the United team when they were beaten 1-0 in Copenhagen in the Champions League group stage that year. The coach that day, and on Monday in Cologne, is Solskjaer's former Norway teammate Stale Solbakken. All quarterfinals are being played over a single leg in Germany without fans. The Red Devils will look to enter the game with the strongest eleven as Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial will return to the team. Here are the details of when and where to watch Manchester United vs Copenhagen live football match online and on television.

Europa League, Manchester United vs Copenhagen Live Streaming

When is the Europa League quarterfinal Manchester United vs Copenhagen?

The Europa League quarterfinal Manchester United vs Copenhagen will take place on Tuesday, August 11.

What are the timings of Europa League quarterfinal Manchester United vs Copenhagen?

The Europa League quarterfinal Manchester United vs Copenhagen will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Europa League quarterfinal Manchester United vs Copenhagen being played?

The Europa League quarterfinal Manchester United vs Copenhagen will be played at the RheinEnergieSTADION.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Europa League quarterfinal Manchester United vs Copenhagen?

The Europa League quarterfinal Manchester United vs Copenhagen will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Europa League quarterfinal Manchester United vs Copenhagen?

The Europa League quarterfinal Manchester United vs Copenhagen will live stream on SonyLIV.

