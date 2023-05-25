Manchester United vs Chelsea: Team news, Possible lineups, Head-to-head record, Prediction

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Manchester United vs Chelsea Head-to-head, Team news, Prediction

Manchester United are all set to host rivals Chelsea at Old Trafford in the English Premier League gameweek 37 clash on Thursday, May 25. With just two games remaining, the fourth-placed Manchester United need just a point to secure a spot in the next season's Champions League. The Red Devils took a big step towards a top-four finish as Casemiro produced a brilliant goal against Bournemouth away in the last game and a fifth-placed Liverpool had to settle for a point against Aston Villa.

On the other hand, Chelsea are set to finish the Premier League season in the bottom half of the points table. The West London giants lost 1-0 away to champions Manchester City which was their 15th loss in 36 league games this season. The Blues are currently placed in the 12th position with 43 points, 15 points behind European competition qualification.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Team News and Possible XIs

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United's top goalscorer this season, missed the last two games due to a leg injury but is expected to return for the crucial game against Chelsea. He is likely to replace Anthony Martial in the number nine role after the latter's angry reaction to early substitution in the Bournemouth game. Chelsea will travel to Old Trafford without centre-back Benoit Badiashile, who sustained a groin injury in last week's training.

Manchester United Possible XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

Chelsea Possible XI (3-4-1-2): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana; Cesar Azpilicueta, Enzo Fernandez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Leiws Hall; Conor Gallagher; Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Head-to-head Record

This will be the 193rd meeting between the two English giants with Manchester United recording 81 wins and Chelsea triumph in 55 matches. However, the last five matches between Manchester United and Chelsea have resulted in draws, including a 1-1 score at Stamford Bridge this season. At Old Trafford, Chelsea have failed to record a win in their last nine games but have managed to draw on six occasions.

Played - 193 | Manchester United - 81 | Chelsea - 55 | Draw - 56

Prediction: Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea

