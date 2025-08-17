Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League, MD 1 - Preview, Probable XI, where to watch, streaming details With Manchester United all set to take on Arsenal FC on the first game week of the Premier League 2025/26 season, let us have a look at the preview, where to watch details, and the probable XI of the two sides.

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated encounters of the Premier League 2025/26 season. Right on Matchday 1, Manchester United lock horns with Arsenal at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 17. The two arch rivals will be looking to put in their best performance in hopes of getting off to a good start to the new season.

It is worth noting that Arsenal will be coming into the new season after finishing in second place in the league in the previous year. In what seems to have become a habit for Mikel Arteta’s men, the Gunners will be looking to break their second-place curse, and what better way to kick off the new season than with a win against arch rivals Manchester United?

On the other hand, Manchester United had a horrid season under Ruben Amorim in the 2024/25 season. The record league champions finished in 15th place in the standings, but in a ray of shining hope, their revamped attack would look to put in its best effort. With Cunha, Sesko, and Mbeumo leading the charge, United could come away with a win. It is worth noting that in their last five matches, Arsenal has won thrice, United has won once, and one game has resulted in a draw.

Manchester United vs Arsenal - Probable XI

Manchester United - Onana, De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro, Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo, Cunha, Šeško.

Arsenal - Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Gyökeres, Martinelli.

Manchester United vs Arsenal - where to watch

Fans can tune in to watch the Premier League on the Star Sports Network on TV in India and on the JioHotstar app and website to live stream the clash between Arsenal and Manchester United.

