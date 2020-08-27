Thursday, August 27, 2020
     
Manchester United star Paul Pogba tests positive for COVID-19

The 27-year-old has been left out of France's squad for upcoming Nations League international match against Sweden.

AP
August 27, 2020
Manchester United star Paul Pogba tests positive for COVID-19
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Manchester United star Paul Pogba tests positive for COVID-19

France midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19 and been left out of the national team squad, coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.

“I had to make a change at the last minute because Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the squad," Deschamps said. “Unfortunately for him, he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning.”

The Manchester United midfielder's place in the squad will be taken by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of upcoming Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Croatia.

More to follow...

