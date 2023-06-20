Manchester United shortlist three goalkeepers as David de Gea set to leave on free transfer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag with David de Gea

David de Gea was a high-profile absentee from Manchester United's retained players list revealed last week. The veteran Spanish goalkeeper is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of this month as he has yet to sign a contract extension after spending 12 years with the Red Devils.

The shot-stopper will leave a big void in the goals at Old Trafford but the Carabao Cup champions are already digging deep in the transfer market for de Gea's replacement. However, the 20-time Premier League champions are unlikely to splash big bucks on the new goalkeeper as their main focus will be signing a new striker and a central midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, manager Erik ten Hag has shortlisted a few quality goalkeeping options to replace de Gea. So, let's take a look at three goalkeepers who are likely to replace David de Gea at Manchester United this summer.

3. Andre Onana (Inter Milan, Cameroon)

Inter Milan's first-choice keeper has emerged as one of the most sought-out keepers in the world in recent years. He was crucial in the Nerazzurri's run to the Champions League final this season and also keep eight clean sheets in 24 Serie A matches. Manchester United are among the favorites to sign the Cameroon goalkeeper but Inter are reportedly asking £50m for his services.

2. David Raya (Brentford, Spain)

David Raya, 27, recently replaced David de Gea in Spain's national team after a string of impressive performances for Brentford. He kept 12 clean sheets in 38 Premier League matches and has attracted strong interest from top clubs across Europe. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are currently leading the race for the former Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper.

However, Brentford have set an asking price of around £40m for their no.1 and are unlikely to budge below that after a stellar season.

1. Jordan Pickford (Everton, England)

Manchester United were previously linked with England's current no.1 and now have made an official approach. According to a report from Daily Star, the Red Devils are preparing a £45m bid for Pickford. Everton are expected to entertain this offer as they have a substantial wage bill to manage ahead of the upcoming season.

Pickford, 29, joined the Toffees in 2017 from Sunderland and recently signed a contract extension that keeps him at Merseyside until June 2027. He endured a poor season with just eight clean sheets this season as Everton narrowly avoided the relegation battle to finish Premier League 2022-23 in the 17th position.

